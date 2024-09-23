Harris Takes Lead Over Trump In Polls, Outspends Him On Campaign Trail

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is on a roll as voters begin to cast their ballots in the November election. — to which Trump supporters clung whenever a new poll favored Harris. But that has flipped, too, and Silver now projects a victory by Harris, who has a three-point polling average advantage.to 5 points — the largest lead she’s had, erasing Trump’s commanding 72-17% lead over Biden in June, when 6% were also betting Harris would get into the race.

In key battleground states, Silver gives Harris an edge in Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. Trump holds advantages in Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Texas. North Carolina,released on Sunday, Harris leads 49%-44% in a two-way head-to-head with Trump, and leads 47%-41% in the full field that includes all candidates. When Harris entered the race, Trump led by two points in the same poll.

The favorables and unfavorables of Harris and running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, continue to rise: Walz is a plus-7 and Harris is plus-3, while NBC puts Trump and running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance heavily underwater with voters.According to Politico, Harris outspent Trump $174 million to $61 million in August, but “her preexisting cash advantage and superior fundraising mean that she ended the month with $235 million, $100 million more than Trump.

Money will play an integral part in getting out the vote, and analysts say Democrats have a decided advantage in cash and infrastructure., but Trump has declined. Harris tweeted Saturday that she “will gladly accept a second presidential debate” and that she hopes Trump “will join” her on Oct. 23. Trump on Saturday said it was “too late” to have another presidential debate because voting has already begun.

