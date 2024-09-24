Harris Snubs Palestinian American Families After Ignoring Gold Star, Angel Families

Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly shown a lack of compassion for the victims of her and President Joe Biden ’s policies in a pattern that transcends political lines.

“I think that it shows she believes our service members are disposable,” Shamblin said. “And that’s exactly the feeling that we’ve got from the White House, is that our heroes, our children, my daughter-in-law, was disposable and replaceable and not important,” said Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee.“And I can’t live with that. It’s not acceptable. Our service members are the most important people in our society,” she added.

“They’ll keep it under the rug. And we’re — I’m pretty much used to it, but I’m gonna, I’m gonna fight it, you know, I’m gonna call it out every step of the way,” he continued.

Kamala Harris Joe Biden Palestinian American Families Israel-Hamas War Gold Star Families

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anti-Harris Movement Shuns VP After She Rejects Meeting with Palestinian American FamiliesThe Anti-Harris Uncommitted Movement announced it would not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris after she refused to meet with Palestinian American families who lost a relative in the Israel-Hamas war. This follows a pattern of Harris showing a lack of compassion for victims of her and President Biden’s policies, including Gold Star and Angel families.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Anti-Harris Movement Denounces VP Over Refusal to Meet With Palestinian American FamiliesThe Anti-Harris Uncommitted Movement, a coalition spanning Muslims, Arab Americans, young voters, and far-left progressives, announced it will not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris after she declined to meet with Palestinian American families who lost relatives in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas War. The movement's decision follows Harris’ previous snubbing of Gold Star families and Angel families.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Major Union Backing Harris-Walz Joins Call for Palestinian American to Speak at DNCJessica Corbett is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Harris campaign's Arab-American outreach director said 'Zionists' are 'controlling a lot' of American politicsThe Harris campaign announced it had tapped DHS assistant secretary Brenda Abdelall to oversee Arab-American voter outreach, but her past comments are coming back to haunt her.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Harris wins back Muslim group frustrated with lack of Palestinian speaker at DNCPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Frail and malnourished, rescued hostage hopes war in Gaza ends ‘for all Palestinian and Israeli families’After more than 300 days in Hamas captivity, a frail and malnourished Farhan Al-Qadi sat in a large tent set up by his family and friends in the Negev desert, where loved ones came by to welcome him home on Wednesday.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »