Harris's Odds of Winning Presidency Slightly Decrease in Tightening Race

In a tightening race for the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris ' odds of winning the presidency have slightly decreased, according to the latest forecast from renowned pollster Nate Silver.The updated projections, released Saturday morning, show Harris' Electoral College chances dipping from 58.1 percent to 57.3 percent over the past 24 hours, while former President Donald Trump 's prospects improved from 41.7 percent to 42.5 percent.

Minnesota, traditionally a Democratic stronghold, has shifted from 'leans Harris' to a 'toss-up' according to Real Clear Politics. This development could be significant for Trump, who hasn't been able to win the state since his first run in 2016. A Republican victory in Minnesota would be historic, as the state hasn't voted for a GOP presidential candidate in the last 12 elections.

