Harris Rallies in Pennsylvania County Once Trump Country

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris rallied in Luzerne County , Pennsylvania , a key electorate given its decades of Democratic prominence until the Trump era. Former President Trump upended the political map in 2016 when he won blue-collar, union-heavy counties like Luzerne and neighboring Schuylkill, Columbia and Northumberland as a Republican nominee. However, many of those who attended Harris ’ Wilkes-Barre rally predicted that trend was coming to an end.

Even in 1981, singer Billy Joel’s 'Allentown' described the decline in the area’s industrial might, and the issue has persisted today. Since 2016, groups like Auto Workers for Trump have formed, citing concern with the Biden administration’s green policies and the offshoring of jobs. And Teamsters President Sean O’Brien became the first such union boss to speak at the Republican National Convention. But, for voters like Purdy, Harris remains the best hope for her area, she said.

Meanwhile, rallygoers Christian and Annette traveled to Wilkes-Barre from neighboring Hanover Township. They took issue with Trump’s tack on the affordability crisis. Fox News Digital asked about the disparity between gas prices at the end of his term and today and the similar dynamic in the housing market. 'I don’t believe anything Trump says,' Annette replied. 'He lies.

Harris Pennsylvania Luzerne County Economy Election2024

