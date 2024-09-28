Harris May Keep Some Biden Cabinet Members If Elected

Vice President Kamala Harris is considering keeping on some of President Joe Biden ’s cabinet members if she wins the election as the prospect of a Republican-controlled Senate causes concern that she would not be able to get all of her picks confirmed, insideshowing the GOP favored to win control of the Senate, Harris is weighing current cabinet members to see who she can keep on and what new faces she can try to get confirmed, people familiar with the matter told the outlet.

Historically, the Senate has shown “deference” to incoming White House administrations by letting them appoint their cabinets without much pushback, but “creeping polarization in Washington has eroded bipartisan norms,” NBC’s Peter Nicholas, Carol E. Lee, and Mike Memoli wrote. Harris is also reportedly considering appointing some officials who have already been Senate-confirmed to different positions on an “acting basis,” NBC reported. According to the outlet, federal law permits this.

Kamala Harris Joe Biden Cabinet Members Republican Senate Election 2024

