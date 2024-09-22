Harris Gaining Economic Trust Among Pennsylvania Voters, Poll Shows

A new poll of likely Pennsylvania voters shows Vice President Harris is gaining trust on economic issues, particularly among young voters.

And while employment is up and inflation is slowing, the state’s voters are only very slightly more likely to feel the economy is doing fine than they were in May. The poll found that 51% of likely Pennsylvania voters would rate today’s economic conditions as “poor” compared to 52% in a “They say, ‘When Trump was in office, the economy was better,’” Cherry said. “And I tell people that only the vice president. She don’t have the last say.”

Kamala Harris Economy Pennsylvania Election Poll

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wasserman Schultz on Harris’ Focus on Abortion over Economy: Biden-Harris Economic Record ‘Incredibly Strong’ Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Harris to unveil new wave of economic policies for small businesses, communities, in economic speech WednesdayTo spur the creation of millions of new businesses, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to propose a handful of new benefits to entrepreneurs and small business owners as part of a second wave of economic proposals set to be unveiled Wednesday.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Trump gaining on Harris in Minnesota as VP dips in Midwest state, poll shows: 'Very unsettled'The gap between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris halved in the span of a month, a new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll released over the weekend shows.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Polls show Harris gaining after the presidential debateShe's up to a 61-in-100 chance of winning, per the 538 forecast.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Nolte: Trump Leads Harris in Pennsylvania; Senate Race Statistical TieSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Election 2024: Harris looks to Biden for Pennsylvania boostVice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are co-headlining a campaign event in Pennsylvania for Labor Day. The two will attend Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade on Monday and offer some remarks.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »