Harris Campaign Agrees To Second Debate With Trump

In a statement, the vice president's campaign said she agreed to another debate alongside former President Donald Trump . It's unclear whether Trump will participate.Vice President Kamala Harris ' campaign on Saturday said they'd accepted an invitation to participate in a second debate with former President Donald Trump .

The statement came one day after Harris told supporters at an event in Georgia that,"I’m trying to get another debate. We’ll see.”In response to a request for comment on the Harris campaign’s Saturday statement, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung pointed to Mom of suspect in Georgia school shooting accused of taping a parent to a chair

Though it was the first debate between the two major party nominees for president, Trump also debated President Joe Biden on CNN in June, when Biden was still in the race.

Kamala Harris Donald Trump Debate Election CNN

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McDonald’s didn’t dispute Harris’ job at the fast food chainVice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign opponent, former President Donald Trump, has asserted that Harris fabricated

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Trump Campaign: Debate Opportunity to Hold Kamala Harris Accountable for Biden-Harris RecordSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Harris-Walz Campaign Highlights Kamala Harris's Policy Differences From Biden and TrumpIan Sams, Senior National Spokesman for the Harris-Walz Campaign, emphasized Vice President Kamala Harris’s distinct policy positions compared to President Biden and former President Donald Trump during an appearance on MSNBC's “Ana Cabrera Reports.” He pointed to Harris’s proposed lower capital gains tax rate for entrepreneurs as an example of her commitment to small business growth.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Harris campaign more than doubles Trump's August campaign donationsJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Harris campaign says it did not use Trump campaign materials sent from Iranian hackersA Harris campaign official told ABC News that “the materials were not used.”

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Harris Campaign Claims No Prior Knowledge of Hacked Trump Campaign Materials from IraniansSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »