Harris Admits She Wants Some Guns Banned, Supports Pre-Crime Confiscation While Claiming to Be Pro-Second Amendment

On Sunday, Democrat presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris admitted she wants some guns banned and supports pre-crime firearm confiscation, yet she still claimed to be pro- Second Amendment ., “It is a false choice to suggest you are either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.”She continued, “I am in favor of the Second Amendment — and I am in favor of an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws .

An “assault weapons” ban targets the gun which Democrats appear to loathe the most — the AR-15 — although it is the rifle which Americans love the most.to National Shooting Sports Foundation numbers showing there were more AR and AK-style rifles in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”She also wants universal background checks, which expand point-of-sale background checks to criminalize the private gun sales Americans have been doing with one another since 1791.

Harris has pushed red flag laws too. Such laws put pre-crime firearm confiscation in place and, in many states, allow an order for confiscation to be issued without the gun owner even knowing it has happened. In addition to supporting a ban on some guns and pre-crime confiscation, Harris also claims she supports the Second Amendment.

