Harris Accepts CNN Debate Invitation as Trump Remains Firm on No Third Debate

Kamala Harris has accepted CNN 's invitation to a debate on Oct. 23, according to the chair of the vice president's campaign for president.

But a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump's campaign reiterated Trump's statement earlier this month that there would be"no third debate."said on Saturday that she would be open to debating former President Donald Trump for a second time in October, ahead of the November U.S. presidential election.that Harris has accepted CNN's invitation to a debate on Oct. 23. That would be less than two weeks before the election.

The first 2024 debate for Trump was against the current president, Joe Biden. CNN ran the event in June. But Biden"Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," O'Malley Dillon wrote in her statement."It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN's moderators, rules and ratings.

