Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to growing concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris ’ radical beliefs on 'Hannity.' SEAN HANNITY: Growing fears from Republicans, Independents, Democrats about Kamala Harris and her radical beliefs . Finally, it's beginning to pierce the consciousness of the American people and the country is waking up to how radical, extreme and frankly, dangerous her views actually are.

VIDEO RESURFACES OF HARRIS CHANTING ‘DOWN WITH DEPORTATION’ AT 2018 PARADE WITH DISGRACED ACTOR By the way, now in West Virginia, we have Democrat Joe Manchin and Arizona's liberal Senator Kyrsten Sinema … sounding the alarm over the vice president and her latest plan to abolish the filibuster. ... CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Manchin told fake news CNN, 'Shame on her. She knows the filibuster is the holy grail of democracy.

