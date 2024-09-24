Hank Brown benched at halftime after throwing 3 interceptions in sloppy first half

Hank Brown benched at halftime after throwing 3 interceptions in sloppy first halfPublished: Sep. 21, 2024 at 6:06 PM CDT) - Auburn entered SEC play Saturday afternoon when the Arkansas Razorbacks came to town. However, a sloppy turnover-filled first half and a strong Razorback ground game proved too much for the Tigers as they fell 24-14 at home.

Sloppy offense was the story of the rest of the first half, with the teams combining for four punts and four turnovers. The score was Arkansas 7-0 at the half. After a Thorne interception late in the third quarter, the Razorback offense went back to work. The Auburn defense was able to keep Green and company out of the endzone, but a Kyle Ramsey 43-yard field goal stretched the Arkansas lead out to 10 points.

College Football Auburn Arkansas Hank Brown SEC

