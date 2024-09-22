looked like another late round steal for Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder . The high flying wing gave the fanbase plenty of excitement and promise along with countless highlight dunks. It has been a while since Diallo suited up for the Thunder, but fans will always remember his 2019 Slam Dunk Contest victory.

Diallo reportedly agreed to a deal with the Shanxi Loongs of the Chinese Basketball Association last week, and he’s supposedly getting down to business in a hurry. His debut was full of highlight dunks and transition work, which is what NBA fans have come to expect from him. Hami Diallo dominant in his CBA debut 😤 He could have been apart of that young Thunder core. His progression is crazy to see. Only 26 years old. Could see him back in the NBA.Diallo bounced around to a few different teams after his departure, but his career started in Oklahoma City as the 45th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He had a bench role during his three seasons with the Thunder, and saw significant playing time during a handful of stretches.

After his time with the Thunder, Diallo suited up for the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards. Last season, he joined Washington’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He was impressive during his time there, which likely led to the overseas deal. With the Go-Go, Diallo averaged 20.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

With impressive play overseas, Diallo could still find his way back to the NBA. With elite athleticism and positional versatility, he’s a consistent jumpshot away from being a regular rotation guy in the league. If his first week in China is any indication, though, he might not be spending too much time away from the NBA.Ross is a 2023 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the OU Daily and Prep Hoops.

