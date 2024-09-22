Halperin Foundation Donation To Rename Southern Gateway Park, Fund First Phase Construction

Nearly 70 years after the construction of I-35 ripped through Oak Cliff , a massive undertaking to mend both a physical and economic divide is crossing the finish line.“This is a park that has had some skepticism. It's been hard.

“It has the potential to reunite a community that was torn apart by the highway, and I think it will really improve the area,” he said.

Oak Cliff I-35 Halperin Foundation Southern Gateway Park Community Development

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas’ Southern Gateway Park receives for $23 million donation, will be named Halperin ParkThe Dallas Park Board greenlit a $23 million contribution for naming rights from the Halperin Family Foundation on Thursday. The deck will now be called...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Southern Marvels: 12 Marvel Heroes from the 12 Southern States (Who Is Your State's Hero?)Rogue (left) and Gambit (right) back to back, prepared for battle.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Deck park designed to bridge southern Dallas gets big donation, new nameNearly 70 years after the construction of I-35 ripped through Oak Cliff, a massive undertaking to mend both a physical and economic divide is crossing the…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Deck park designed to bridge southern Dallas gets big donation, new nameNearly 70 years after the construction of I-35 ripped through Oak Cliff, a massive undertaking to mend both a physical and economic divide is crossing the…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Mountain lion attacks 5-year-old at Southern California park and is euthanizedOfficials say a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy at a popular Southern California park over the holiday weekend and state rangers later euthanized the big cat. The Fish and Wildlife department says the attack happened Sunday afternoon as the child was playing near his family’s picnic table at Malibu Creek State Park west of Los Angeles.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Deck park designed to bridge southern Dallas gets big donation, new nameNearly 70 years after the construction of I-35 ripped through Oak Cliff, a massive undertaking to mend both a physical and economic divide is crossing the…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »