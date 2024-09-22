Halloween Spending Expected to Reach $11.6 Billion This Year

FILE - Halloween candy is for sale at a Harris Teeter grocery store on October 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)said last week that this year’s Halloween spending is expected to hit $11.6 billion, down from last year’s record $12.2 billion but higher than any other year on record.

Americans told the NRF that their top Halloween activities will include handing out candy , decorating their home or yard , dressing up in costume , carving a pumpkin and throwing or attending a party .About equal shares of consumers will get their Halloween merchandise at discount stores, specialty Halloween/costume stores, and online retailers.

Halloween Spending Retail Consumers Decorations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Halloween Shopping Starts Early As Spending Expected To Reach $11.6 BillionA new survey by the National Retail Federation reveals that nearly half of consumers begin their Halloween shopping before October, with spending anticipated to reach $11.6 billion this year.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Shoppers “Often Go Without Foundation” Thanks to This $11 Tinted PrimerShoppers love Neutrogena’s multi-tasking Healthy Skin Radiant Primer and Serum. Shop it on sale on Amazon for $11 during Labor Day Weekend.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

This 62-Acre Estate in Georgia Can Be Yours for $11 MillionElder Mill Farm in Watkinsville, Ga., about 70 miles east of Atlanta, sprawls over 62 acres with a bespoke barn, stocked ponds and riding trails.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

This Jenna Bush Hager-Approved Body and Face Oil Is $11Jenna Hager is known for being a co-host on the Today Show — we found her favorite face and body oil for $11 at Amazon!

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Amal Clooney Uses the Surprising Hair Brand Behind This $11 Thickening ShampooGarnier Fructis, a brand used by Shania Twain and Amal Clooney, has a biotin-infused hair growth shampoo that shoppers say leads to thicker and healthier hair. Shop the Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Thickening Shampoo for only $11 on Amazon.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Viola Davis’s Flawless Complexion Is Thanks to an $11 Martha Stewart-Used Skin TintViola Davis wore L’Oréal Paris’s True Match Lumi Glotion Skin Enhancer at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Shop the Martha Stewart-used product at Amazon for $11.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »