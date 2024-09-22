Halloween Shopping Starts Early As Spending Expected To Reach $11.6 Billion

It’s officially spooky season, and Halloween shopping is on the rise. According to a new survey by the National Retail Federation and conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, nealy half of surveyed shoppers begin their holiday shopping before October. This figure is up 10% from just five years ago and compares with just 32% in 2014. The survey asked nearly 8,000 consumers about their Halloween shopping plans earlier this month.

"Interest in early Halloween shopping continues to be dominated by the 25-34 age group, with 56% of shoppers in this group kicking off their shopping before October," Phil Rist, Prosper’s executive vice president of strategy, said. In addition, 72% of consumers said they planned to celebrate Halloween this year, consistent with last year’s record of 73%.

