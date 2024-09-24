Haitian Migrant Arrested For Sexual Assault After Previous Expulsion

Federal immigration officials arrested a Haitian migrant in the Boston area who was previously expelled from the U.S. and who had also been charged with sexually assaulting a woman after re-entering the country.from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement , officials took Haitian national Jefferson Jerome into custody on September 11, 2024, after he was arrested for sexual assault in Dorchester.

Jefferson Jerome stands accused of a horrific crime against a resident of our Massachusetts community. We will not tolerate the victimization of our neighbors. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from New England. However, Jerome re-entered in December 2022 in Brownsville, Texas, and was released into the country via President Joe Biden’s regime after being handed a Notice to Appear before an immigration judge.

The Dorchester District Court, which is in charge of the case, then promptly released Jerome with an ankle monitor and a promise to return to court to face a trial on the assault charges.

