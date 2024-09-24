Haitian Bridge Alliance Files Charges Against Trump and Vance for Alleged Incitement in Ohio

The leader of the nonprofit Haitian Bridge Alliance filed charges against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance , for the chaos that ensued from their uncorroborated statements about immigrants in Springfield , Ohio , eating pets, according to the Cleveland law firm representing the organization. The Chandra Law Firm says the nonprofit used a state statute allowing private citizens to 'file an affidavit charging the offense committed.

The court must have a hearing and could reject the affidavit as part of the legal process.The law firm said the charges 'stem from the impact of Trump’s and Vance’s baseless fearmongering that that legal Haitian immigrants to the Ohio town are eating their neighbor’s pets.'“The Haitian community is suffering in fear because of Trump and Vance’s relentless, irresponsible, false alarms, and public services have been disrupted. Trump and Vance must be held accountable to the rule of law.

Trump Vance Haitians Springfield Ohio Immigration False Claims

