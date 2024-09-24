Hagel: Afghanistan Withdrawal Was 'Sloppy', Trump's Claims Are 'Nonsense'

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” former Obama Defense Secretary and former Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel said that while he is endorsing the candidacy of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris , the withdrawal from Afghanistan , “was sloppy. It shouldn’t have been done that way. It was a black mark, I think, on the Biden - Harris administration.”

Hagel responded, “Well, on the withdrawal in Afghanistan, that was sloppy. It shouldn’t have been done that way. It was a black mark, I think, on the Biden-Harris administration.”

