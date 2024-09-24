Guterres Warns Of 'Unsustainable World' As Leaders Gather For UN Assembly

António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, speaks to the United Nations General Assembly during the Summit for the Future, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 at U.N. headquarters.

Citing deepening geopolitical divisions, wars with no end in sight, climate change and nuclear and emerging weapons, he said humanity is "edging towards the unimaginable – a powder keg that risks engulfing the world." The world leaders' meeting opened under the shadow of increasing global divisions, major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan and the threat of an even larger conflict in the wider Middle East.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters last week that the U.S. focus in the assembly will be on ending "the scourge of war," lamenting that roughly 2 billion people live in conflict-affected areas. "The most vulnerable around the world are counting on us to make progress, to make change, to bring about a sense of hope for them," she said.

"We don't want to fight," the Iranian president said. "It's Israel that wants to drag everyone into war and destabilize the region. They are dragging us to a point where we do not wish to go." Iran supports both Hamas in Gaza and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants.International Rescue Committee President David Miliband recalled that at the San Francisco conference in 1945 where the U.N. was established, then-U.S.

The assembly's annual meeting, which ends on Sept. 30, followed the two-day Summit of the Future, which adopted a blueprint aimed at bringing the world's increasing divided nations together to tackle the challenges of the 21st century from conflicts and climate change to artificial intelligence and women's rights.

