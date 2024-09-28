Gut Bacteria Can Influence Brain Health, Study Shows

Research reveals impact of gut microbiome on hormone levels in mice." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 26 September 2024. <www.sciencedaily.com

Gut bacteria can influence brain health, according to a study of mice genetically predisposed to develop Alzheimer's-like brain damage. The study indicates that gut bacteria produce compounds ... Delirium is common among women with urinary tract infections -- especially those who have experienced menopause. Investigators, working with laboratory mice, have been able to prevent symptoms ...

Researchers have discovered how obstructive sleep apnea affects the gut microbiome in mice and how transplanting gut bacteria from sleep apnea affected mice can cause cardiovascular changes in the ... The female hormone estradiol was found to suppress psoriasis in mice by regulating neutrophil and macrophage cells. The conditional knockout mice without the natural ovarian hormones estradiol showed ...These Tadpoles Have Discovered a Unique Way of Not Contaminating Their Water Supply: Not Pooping

