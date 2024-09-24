Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison

Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prisonThe Afternoon WireUS-China research has given Beijing's military technology a boost, House GOP saysUS-China research has given Beijing's military technology a boost, House GOP saysColiseum employees who became familiar faces brace for what's next as A's move to SacramentoThe Fed sees its inflation fight as a success.
James Caban used to be a cop, too, but he was fired by the NYPD in 2001 after he was heard on a recording threatening a cab driver. More recently, he has run a nightlife consulting business. The same day they appeared at the homes of the Caban brothers, federal investigators seized devices from Philip and David Banks, as well as from First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who is David Banks’ domestic partner.Formerly a mid-level supervisor in New York City’s subway system, Terence Banks launched a consulting firm that promised to connect businesses to key government stakeholders.
Pearson’s electronic devices were also seized by federal authorities earlier this month. It’s not clear what aspect of his work might be under scrutiny. Among the wide-ranging responsibilities, Pearson played a significant role in approving contracts for the city’s migrant shelters. Then, on Nov. 6, FBI agents stopped Adams himself as he left an event in Manhattan and seized his cellphones and iPad.
Crime Colorado Supermarket Shooting Sentencing Gun Violence
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »