Gunman Who Killed 10 At A Colorado Supermarket Found Guilty Of Murder

In a ruling earlier this month, Davis said statements regarding Smartmatic software or voting machines altering the results of the election are “factually false.” Importantly, however, he rejected Smartmatic’s claim that Newsmax acted with “express malice” under Florida law, meaning that its primary motivation was to injure Smartmatic.
The judge on Monday rejected those arguments, saying express malice is well-defined under Florida law, and that Florida law requires both actual malice and express malice for punitive damages. To prove actual malice, Smartmatic must show that Newsmax acted with “reckless disregard for the truth,” or with knowledge that the statements being aired were false.
Newsmax issued a statement praising the ruling, adding that Smartmatic’s lawsuit “threatens freedom of speech and freedom of press.”
