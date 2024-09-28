Guilty Food Combos: Are You On Team Pineapple Pizza?

Don't deny it; you probably have a guilty pleasure when it comes to absurd food combos - like ketchup on steak - that you know will ruffle some feathers. Explore some of the most divisive food debates that are bound to spark intense arguments, whether it's about the best pasta shape or pineapple on pizza.Pineapple on pizza: A crime or delicious combo?The Hawaiian pizza, made of ham and pineapple, has been the center of debate since its creation.
Cilantro: A soapy disaster or essential herb?Cilantro is probably one of the most divided herbs, and believe it or not, it all comes down to your genes. To some, cilantro tastes like straight soap, and according to Flavour Journal, that's because their olfactory receptors - which allow you to recognize specific tastes and odors - have a genetic variation. This variant results in the aldehydes that make up cilantro to taste unpleasant.
Does the order of the milk matter? Whether you put in milk first or after the cereal can change your eating experience substantially. It may seem like a trivial conversation to have during breakfast, but it will lead to an intense debate. The texture preference for cookies even leads to questions about how long the baking time should be and the golden ratio for ingredients. Everyone seems to have their own recipe to get the exact chewy or crispiness of their ideal cookie.
