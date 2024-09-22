Gucci Spring 2025 After-Party Celebrates 'Casual Grandeur'

Not long after the last oversized coat trailed the runway at Gucci 's Spring 2025 show, Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno had all his muses and showgoers gather once again for a post-show fete. It was a quick jaunt from the show’s venue, Triennale di Milan o—the city’s museum of Art and Design located in the stately Parco Sempione–over to Horto, a distinctly Milan ese restaurant topped with a roof deck that offers a view onto Duomo di Milan o.

If De Sarno’s just-premiered collection was inspired by the “casual grandeur” of Jackie Kennedy, that was also the vibe embraced by his partygoers. Gucci gals appeared to have ditched their stylist-approved outfits for something less “assembled”—what could be more glamourous than effortlessness? As Sabrina Carpenter's “Freedom” and go-to's from The Strokes played on the speakers helmed by DJ Alix Brown, Dakota Johnson and Gabriette were seen hitting it off.

Gucci Fashion Show After-Party Milan Sabato De Sarno

