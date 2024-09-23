Guardians Hitters Celebrate Home Runs with Super Mario Bros. Coin Toss

For those not familiar, “Mario coins” refer to the classic Nintendo video game featuring everybody’s favorite mustachioed Italian plumber, Mario, and his brother, Luigi. The duo is tasked with rescuing Princess Peach while collecting gold coins to earn points and powers along the way.

Where does Michigan’s Sherrone Moore rank on our list of the 40 Most Influential People in Cleveland Sports?But the coins have a deeper meaning for Guardians hitters, starting with the fact that they hear the Mario coin sound played over the public address system whenever a run crosses the plate in their home park. The Guardians have taken things a step further by mimicking the Super Mario Bros. signature jump and punch after a big hit or home run this year.

Like most team celebrations, players do not like to talk about who first came up with the idea, or how it became a part of the clubhouse culture. When a rookie or new player joins the club, he is given a sort of ‘secret handshake’ rundown of how and when to break out the move during a game.Another connection to the Mario coin celebration is the overwhelming affinity for the Mario Kart game in Cleveland’s clubhouse.

The most notorious Mario Kart player on the Guardians roster is six-time All-Star José Ramírez, who takes on all challengers to prove his dominance at the game. Steven Kwan said Ramírez is just as meticulous when it comes to honing his skills at Mario Kart as he is at hitting fastballs. “Josey has a lot of practice on that, so he kind of dogs everybody,” Kwan told the hosts of the Foul Territory podcast last year. “It’s not very fun playing against him. The guy has it down to a science.”Video gaming plays a big role in Cleveland’s clubhouse, which should come as little surprise as the Guardians still sport one of the youngest rosters in the majors.

