Growing Distrust Between Major Powers Hampering Climate Cooperation

Speaking at a climate summit in New York before the U.N. General Assembly gets underway, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several other speakers complained that growing distrust between major powers is getting in the way of climate cooperation.

Digital “disinformation” — a label climate activists use very, very broadly — is hardly the only problem facing the climate change movement in the fall of 2024. The turbulent geopolitical situation is a much greater challenge to any form of international cooperation.

Climate Change Geopolitics Distrust International Cooperation Disinformation

