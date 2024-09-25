Grok AI: Musk's New Challenger Faces Ethical Concerns

Fast-forward a decade that included a spectacular falling out between Musk and Altman, things look very different. Amid legal battles with his friend and former business partner, Musk ’s latest company, xAI, has launched its own powerful competitor, Grok AI. Described as “an AI search assistant with a twist of humor and a dash of rebellion,” Grok is designed to have fewer guardrails than its major competitors.

Therefore chatbot may “confidently provide factually incorrect information, missummarize, or miss some context,” xAI warns. “We encourage you to independently verify any information you receive,” xAI adds. “Please do not share personal data or any sensitive and confidential information in your conversations with Grok.

