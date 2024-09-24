Green Day Celebrates 20th Anniversary of 'American Idiot' with Hometown Show

FILE - Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 24, 2023.

While the group has been marking the album's dual decade legacy by playing it in full -- along with the album "Dookie," released 30 years ago -- on its current "Saviors" tour, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt rang in their rock opera's birthday with a massive hometown show at San Francisco's Oracle Park Friday - which stretched into Saturday.

The album that almost was not -- the band only started writing it after the master tapes for its intended seventh studio album, "Cigarettes and Valentines," were stolen -- hit stores on Sept. 21, 2004, just a handful of weeks ahead of the culmination of President George W. Bush's re-election battle with Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass.

"You don't have to analyze every bit of information in order to know that something's not f***** right, and it's time to make a change," Dirnt added in the same piece, regarding the band's feelings on American mass media and government at the time.

Green Day American Idiot Billie Joe Armstrong Rock Opera Anniversary

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Green Days marks 20th anniversary of landmark protest album 'American Idiot'20 years ago this past Saturday, in another election year, Green Day released an album that would become an enduring embodiment of American protest music.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ Turns 20: All the Songs RankedIt’s slightly ironic that a track that rallies against complacency (“Where have all the riots gone? As your city’s motto gets pulverized”) is the only instance where Green Day sound like they’re phoning it in. In fact, listen to “86” from fourth LP Insomniac beforehand and you may well experience a case of déjà vu.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Sign language and social media: Green Day's 'American Idiot,' reimagined for 2024Center Theatre Group and Deaf West Theatre's musical production reopens Los Angeles' Mark Taper Forum in October.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Green Day celebrates anniversaries of ‘Dookie’ and ‘American Idiot’ at SoFi StadiumThe band delivered an marathon celebration of 30 years of ‘Dookie’ and and 20 of ‘American Idiot,’ playing each in full with more songs interspersed.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Labor Day 2024 concerts: Get tickets to see Brad Paisley, James Taylor, Usher, Green DayThere are a number of artists performing in the area during Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins in Hershey: Where to buy tickets for Labor Day concertThe band were originally scheduled to perform at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 10. However, the concert was rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »