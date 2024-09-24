Grandmother Arrested After Handcuffing 8-Year-Old Granddaughter As Punishment

Laura Southworth, 54, of Charleston , is charged with child abuse and unlawful restraint after police said her 8-year-old granddaughter was handcuffed as punishment before she escaped to ask a neighbor for help.

As of Tuesday evening, she was still incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond., 911 received a call from a neighbor in the 700 block of Bridge Road that a child wearing handcuffs had shown up at their home and was making allegations that she was abused and neglected.

Southworth told investigators that she handcuffed the child Sunday evening between 8 and 9 p.m. due to the child making a mess, "stealing food" and placing it in hidden areas and trying to leave the house without permission, the complaint said. The girl’s mother, Julie Miller, who is now charged with murder and child neglect causing death, never submitted the homeschooling assessment for her daughter in her 8th-grade year, which is required under state law and there was no follow-up by the school system.

Leaders of the West Virginia Association of School Administrators, a group of superintendents, contend there needs to be more accountability for what happens when students are homeschooled.

