Graham Urges Nebraska GOP To Award All Electoral Votes To Statewide Winner In Tight Race

There is currently a plausible scenario where Harris wins Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania along with one Electoral College vote from Nebraska 's split tally.Republicans to award all of their state's Electoral College votes to the statewide winner, a late-stage rule change that could potentially helpthat split their electoral votes by congressional district, and both have done so in recent presidential elections.

This year, if Harris wins the three so-called blue wall battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania while Trump wins the four Sun Belt battlegrounds of North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, the result would be a 269-268 split in the Electoral College in favor of Harris. four years ago, could give Harris the decisive 270th electoral vote. Or, if Trump were to win, the election would end in a 269-269 tie.

U.S. Secret Service acting director Ronald Rowe spoke Friday to outline findings of the agency’s investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Nebraska Democrats have started showing support for the state’s electoral vote split with yard signs showing a blue dot on a white background, symbolizing their potential role of the metro Omaha district as an island of blue surrounded by Republican red in the rest of Nebraska.

