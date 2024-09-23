Grab a Nintendo Switch OLED for $299.99 Just in Time for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Just in time for the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on September 26th, Woot is selling the Nintendo Switch OLED for $299.99 with either white or neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers. That’s $10 shy of the console’s best price to date, and a deal that will last through 1AM ET on September 29th or while supplies last. Nintendo could announce a new Nintendo Switch any day now, one that is expected to sport a larger, eight-inch screen and more horsepower.

Its seven-inch OLED display is more spacious and vibrant than the screen found on the standard Switch or Switch Lite, and it features improved sound and a kickstand that’s far more sturdy than the flimsy offering found on previous models. Of course, the Switch OLED lets you play hundreds of games from Nintendo’s vast library, from Zelda titles to a myriad of Mario games.

Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom Woot Deal Gaming Console Discounts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nintendo is closing out 2024 with a Switch OLED holiday bundleNintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe / Switch holiday bundles now include the Switch OLED and pack in 12 months of the Nintendo Online service at no extra charge.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Labor Day deals: Deep Apple discounts, $35 in Amazon credit, $279 Nintendo Switch OLED, moreLabor Day 2024 deals include deep discounts on Apple devices, Nintendo Switch, and more... plus offers that get you free Amazon credit.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

AMD releases Surprise $299 Ryzen 5 7600X3D With A Nasty CatchAntony is a PC hardware enthusiast and full time reviewer and technology journalist and has written for Forbes for over 10 years, most of this a as a senior contributor. He’s also written for prominent PC hardware websites and magazines and also runs the CrazyTechLab YouTube channel, which features guides, reviews and interviews.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch?Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

These Switch bundles come with one of Nintendo’s best multiplayer game for freeNintendo announced two new holiday bundles that come with either a Switch or Switch OLED and one of the handheld's best games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

This leak might reveal the official name of the Nintendo Switch 2According to a new leak, Nintendo has started production on the Switch 2, which might also be the console's official name.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »