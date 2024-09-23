Governor Newsom’s Gasoline Reserve Plan Faces Challenges

Today on AirTalk, the challenges facing Newsom’s gasoline reserve plans. Also on the show, how trustworthy are political polls; should non-citizens be able to vote in municipal elections? Santa Ana will decide; listeners weigh in on teenage internshipsAn active oil derrick near homes in the city of Signal Hill in Los Angeles County on Oct. 19, 2022.

Today on AirTalk, we'll delve into the process of conducting polls and the challenges in collecting and analyzing the data withProp 6: Will California voters ban forced labor in prisons? California voters will decide if the state constitution should be changed to ban slavery in any form, including forced labor for incarcerated people, which is currently carved out as an exception. The End Slavery in California Act was originally introduced asin 2020, but it died in the Senate about two years later. Assemblymember Lori D.

Santa Ana is asking voters to decide whether non-U.S. citizens residing within Santa Ana should be allowed to cast ballots in local municipal elections, including city council and mayoral races. Official title on the ballot: Measure DD.

We also want to hear from you. Do you think teenagers would benefit from real jobs over elite internships? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at

