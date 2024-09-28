Head Topics

Goths, rejoice: At long last, The Cure has released new music

The Cure has released its first new song in 16 years, 'Alone', premiering on BBC 6 Music. The English band also announced a new album, 'Songs of A Lost World,' to be released on November 1st.

'I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of 'being alone', always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be… as soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem 'Dregs' by the English poet Ernest Dowson… and that was the moment when I knew the song — and the album — were real.

