‘Goon Squad’ officers rack up state sentences in Mississippi torture case

Nearly a month after being sentenced to federal prison for torturing and sexually assaulting two Black men and a third white man, six former Rankin County law enforcement officers known as the Goon Squad received state prison sentences Wednesday. Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Steve Ratcliffe handed down prison sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years during a brief hearing.

Malik Shabazz, a lawyer representing two of the victims, expressed satisfaction with the judge's decision, stating that justice was served

Goon Squad Officers State Sentences Mississippi Torture Case

