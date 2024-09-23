Google TV Streamer 4K Review: A Worthy Upgrade for Your Streaming Needs

It took Google a few years, a couple of pivots, and multiple name changes, but the company has finally built an excellent operating system for watching TV. The Google TV interface — running on top of the Android TV OS — has already been doing a really nice job of making it easy to find what you’re looking for and constantly recommending new stuff to watch. But the Chromecast streaming dongle it ran on hasn’t been able to keep up. Now, Google TV is getting the hardware to match.

Smart TV, smart home Streaming may be in the name, but the Google TV Streamer also quietly doubles as a very capable smart home hub. I’m a big proponent of marrying the smart TV with the smart home; it’s just a natural fit. With Matter controller and Thread border router chops, the Streamer can connect smart home devices like lights, locks, and thermostats to Google Home, just like Google’s Nest Hubs can.

