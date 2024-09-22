Google Raises YouTube Subscription Prices Significantly In Multiple Countries

as Google has announced significant price increases in several countries. This latest round of hikes, primarily affecting European users, follows similar increases in other regions, including the United States, earlier this year.

In Ireland, Netherlands, Italy and Belgium, subscriptions went up from €11.99 to €13.99 for single plans and €17.99 to €25.99 for family plans. In Switzerland, single subscriptions went from 15.90 CHF to 17.90 CHF, while family plans went from 23.90 CHF to 33.90 CHF. Similar increases also impacted other regions, including Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia and Thailand.

