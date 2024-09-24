Google Photos mobile editor gets new AI-powered editing tools

Google is updating the mobile video editor on its Photos app for Android and iOS, adding new editing tools and AI-powered presets that should make it easier for users to trim and tweak their clips. Features coming to Android devices include a new “Speed” tool for creating slo-mo or sped-up videos, a new “Auto enhance” button that improves color and stability, and an updated trimming tool for making more precise cuts to footage.

The tools located immediately below the video timeline are also being rearranged to make it easier for users to find commonly used features like mute, enhance, stabilize, and export frame. New AI-powered video presets are coming to both Android and iOS that can make specific adjustments with a single tap, such as automatically trimming video, controlling speed, and adjusting lighting.

