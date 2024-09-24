Google Makes Gemini AI A Core Part Of Its Workspace Suite

Google is making Gemini AI a core part of its Workspace productivity suite, which could see the chatbot adopted by millions more users. In its latest blog posts, the search giant announced that the standalone Gemini app is being included as standard on Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plans starting sometime in Q4, replacing the need to purchase a separate Gemini add-on.

Workspace Administrators will also “soon” be able to manage if Gemini stores generated responses and user prompts, and limit how long these will be stored for. Gemini for Workspace now also carries SOC 1/2/3 and ISO 27701 industry security and privacy standards certifications, giving organizations some peace of mind when implementing the chatbot for corporate use.

Gemini AI Google Workspace Chatbot Productivity Security

