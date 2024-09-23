Google Expands New Software Features To All Google TV Devices

Google announced today that it’s extending all the software features of its new Google TV Streamer to every Google TV device. This includes its smart home control panel, a new sports page , and new Gemini-powered features. According to Google, the updates will come to all devices, including Google TVs, Chromecasts with Google TV, and third-party Google TV streamers , in the coming weeks. The biggest upgrade for smart home users is the new Home panel.

It attempts to collate all your sports content across all your services, including YouTube highlights, and present you with personalized recommendations. Several Gemini-powered AI features announced with the Google TV Streamer are coming to the Google TV ecosystem. This includes summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns of shows to help you choose what to watch. Ambient mode received an upgrade, adding the ability to create screensaver art with generative AI.

Googletv Software Update Smart Home Sports Page AI Features

