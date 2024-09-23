Google Employees Allegedly Hid Communications From Investigators

Google employees and executives attempted to hide potentially damaging communications from investigators by using auto-deleting chats and marking emails “privileged and confidential” as a regular course of business — sneaky moves that may backfire on the internet giant as the second antitrust trial against the company rages on.

LaSala admitted to instructing employees to start chat threads with history turned off or to have “off the record” discussions when dealing with sensitive topics. While he claimed this was a common practice among employees, LaSala acknowledged that he made mistakes in following the litigation hold but maintained that they were unintentional.

The DOJ argued that Google employees were well aware of how their written communications could be used against the company, pointing to Google’s “Communicate with Care” legal training for employees. In one instance, a Google executive reminded colleagues to be careful with their language, particularly when framing something as a “circumvention,” and to assume that every document and email generated would likely be seen by regulators.

Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels stated that the company takes its obligations to preserve and produce relevant documents seriously and has produced millions of documents, including chat messages and documents not covered by legal privilege, in response to inquiries and litigation.

