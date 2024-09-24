Google Acknowledges Pixel Watch's Lack Of Repairability, Promises Future Change

If you break the Google Pixel Watch —whether the first-generation smartwatch from 2022 or the latest model launched earlier this month—there is no way to repair it through official channels. Instead, if you successfully make a warranty claim, Google will send you a replacement unit instead of repairing your model. This lack of repairability highlights the company’s inexperience in the smartwatch space.

This is the first time the company has publicly commented on the irreparability of its smartwatch. Until now, Google representatives have typically said the company has nothing to share when repairability concerns are brought up. The Pixel Watch is a latecomer in the world of smartwatches, but the software it runs—Wear OS—has been around for a decade . Google managed the operating system, as manufacturers like Fossil and LG made the smartwatches themselves.

