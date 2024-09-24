Goldman Sachs CFO: Fed Rate Cut Signals Soft Landing for US Economy

The Federal Reserve 's move to lower interest rates by 50 basis points puts the U.S. economy on track for a soft landing , according to Goldman Sachs ' chief financial officer.

In a decision that came as a surprise to some economists, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday voted to reduce its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by half a percentage point, or 50 basis points, to a targeted rate of 4.75% to 5%. One basis point equals 0.01%.the FOMC had cut by that much since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and, before that, the global financial crisis in 2008.

Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Denis Coleman believes the Federal Reserve's recent 50 basis point interest rate cut signals a new direction for the U.S. economy, potentially paving the way for a soft landing. His comments come amidst market uncertainty about whether the central bank's move will effectively curb inflation without triggering a recession.

