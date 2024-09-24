Goldman Sachs CFO: Fed Rate Cut Puts US Economy on Track for Soft Landing

The Federal Reserve 's move to lower interest rates by 50 basis points puts the U.S. economy on track for a soft landing , according to Goldman Sachs' chief financial officer.

In a decision that came as a surprise to some economists, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday voted to reduce its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by half a percentage point, or 50 basis points, to a targeted rate of 4.75% to 5.00%. One basis point equals 0.01%.the FOMC had cut by that much since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and, before that, the global financial crisis in 2008.

