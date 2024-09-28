Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Make Rare Family Appearance at Love-In Gala

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell , plus her children Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, made a rare family appearance at The Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUp’s Love-in Gala on Friday evening.
The dazzling, floor-length gown added a hint of seduction with a backless design and a bold thigh-high slit on the left. The actor posed with his mom at one point, and she looked elated to have him there as she wrapped her arms around his slender frame. Inside the Love-In fête, guests were treated to a performance by Kate, who changed into a floor-length, fringe dress for the show.In addition to Kate and Oliver, Hawn is the mother of Wyatt Russell, whom she welcomed with Kurt in 1986.Boston and Wyatt were not pictured at the event on Friday. However, the latter is very close with his famous father.In fact, Wyatt, 38, landed a starring role alongside Kurt in the Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” which began streaming in 2023.
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell Kate Hudson Family Appearance Love-In Gala
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »