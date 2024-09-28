Golden Tate Recalls The Aftermath Of His Brutal Block On Sean Lee

Former Seattle Seahawks receiver Golden Tate had several memorable plays in his breakout 2012 season, none more enduring than the controversial game-winning “Fail Mary” touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers. We’re not going to talk about that again, other than the established fact that Tate caught it. The week prior to that Monday night madness was a different controversy involving Tate.
“One thing I do know for sure after that Sean Lee hit was that I was probably the most hated man in the state of Texas,” he continued. “To do that to your beloved Sean Lee, I had all types of hate coming my way from every social media outlet. It was actually a legal hit at that time. I did not get flagged, I did not get in trouble by any means, but I still got fined for some reason—to this day I don’t understand. Per rule, it was completely legal; my team thought it was legal.
