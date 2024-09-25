Gold Price Holds Ground Near All-Time Peak Amid Bets for Another 50 bps Rate Cut by the Fed

Gold price is underpinned by dovish Fed expectations and geopolitical tensions . The upbeat market mood does little to dent the underlying strong bullish tone. Traders await speeches by Fed officials and the US PCE data for a fresh impetus. Gold price rallied to the $2,664-2,665 region on Tuesday, hitting yet another record high amid rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Technical Outlook: Gold price needs to consolidate before the next leg up, ascending channel acceleration in play From a technical perspective, this week’s breakout through a short-term ascending channel and the subsequent move up supports prospects for additional gains. That said, the Relative Strength Index on the daily chart has moved above the 70 mark, suggesting slightly overbought conditions.

Gold Federal Reserve Interest Rates US Dollar Geopolitical Tensions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds positive ground above $2,550, focus on Fed rate decisionGold price (XAU/USD) gains momentum around $2,580 during the early Asian session on Monday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Gold price consolidates near all-time peak, holds comfortably above $2,600 markGold price (XAU/USD) extends its consolidative price move for the second straight day on Tuesday as bulls turn cautious after the recent rise to a fresh all-time peak touched the previous day amid slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Holds steady as US data leaves Fed rate cut uncertaintyThe GBP/USD seesawed during the North American session as softer US jobs data increased.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds ground around $2,500Spot Gold trades just around the $2,500 mark, unchanged on Monday and confined to a tight intraday range.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Gold Price Holds Near Record Highs Amidst Fedspeak and Geopolitical TensionsDespite a modest recovery by the US Dollar and overbought conditions on the daily chart, gold price remains close to its all-time high. Buyers are refusing to give up due to dovish Fed commentaries, hopes for Chinese stimulus, and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds modest intraday gains above $2,510Gold extended its recovery on Tuesday, trading around $2,513 a troy ounce mid-US session.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »