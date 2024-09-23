GM EV Sales Surge, Closing Gap With Ford

EV sales data provided to CNBC by the Detroit automaker, which publicly reports sales quarterly, shows a notable increase for GM through August.
While GM has withdrawn most of its previously announced electric vehicle targets, the automaker believes its EV sales momentum is finally building thanks to an expanding lineup of all-electric vehicles – spanning a price range of roughly $35,000 to more than $300,000."We are definitely outstripping the industry in terms of growth, in terms of EVs," Rory Harvey, GM president of global markets, including North America, told CNBC.
The legacy automakers are still fighting for a distant second behind Tesla, which Motor Intelligence estimates to have sold more than 164,000 EVs during the second quarter – roughly double the sales of GM, Hyundai/Kia and Ford combined during that time. With so many GM models, the expectations to increase sales are high. The automaker has spent billions of dollars to develop the vehicles, and now"the pressure is on to sell them," Brinley said.
EV Sales General Motors (GM) Ford Motor Electric Vehicles Automotive Market
