GM EV Sales Surge, Closing Gap With Ford

EV sales data provided to CNBC by the Detroit automaker, which publicly reports sales quarterly, shows a notable increase for GM through August.

While GM has withdrawn most of its previously announced electric vehicle targets, the automaker believes its EV sales momentum is finally building thanks to an expanding lineup of all-electric vehicles – spanning a price range of roughly $35,000 to more than $300,000."We are definitely outstripping the industry in terms of growth, in terms of EVs," Rory Harvey, GM president of global markets, including North America, told CNBC.

The legacy automakers are still fighting for a distant second behind Tesla, which Motor Intelligence estimates to have sold more than 164,000 EVs during the second quarter – roughly double the sales of GM, Hyundai/Kia and Ford combined during that time. With so many GM models, the expectations to increase sales are high. The automaker has spent billions of dollars to develop the vehicles, and now"the pressure is on to sell them," Brinley said.

EV Sales General Motors (GM) Ford Motor Electric Vehicles Automotive Market

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Is Tesla On Track for Sales Growth (or Sales Decline) in 2024?Clean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

ZEV sales reach 12.9 percent of total sales in Canada | Car NewsSales of electric and hybrid vehicles continue to grow steadily in Canada. Auto123 has the details.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

This week: retail sales, unemployment, home salesThe Commerce Department delivers its latest snapshot of U.S. retail sales Tuesday. The government issues its latest tally today of new unemployment benefit claims, a proxy for layoffs, on Thursday. The National Association of Realtors gives its latest update on the nation’s homes sales on Thursday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

GameStop closing even more stores in 2024 after closing 287 locations in a yearGameStop is closing more stores this year after a lackluster second-quarter earnings report.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

EU car sales at 3-year low in August, EV sales plunge 44%EU car sales at 3-year low in August, EV sales plunge 44%

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Chili's Sees Sales Surge Driven by Viral Marketing and Value-Oriented StrategiesChili's Grill & Bar has experienced a significant rebound in sales, with same-store sales jumping 14.8% in its fiscal fourth quarter. This growth is attributed to a viral social media presence, value-oriented advertising, and improvements in both the physical locations and customer experience.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »