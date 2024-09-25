Global Safety Perception Stalls as Americans Express Growing Crime Concerns

People worldwide feel safer today than they did a decade ago, but progress has stalled in recent years, according to Gallup .

Ecuador is now the least safe country in the world, where just 27% of people feel safe walking alone at night. Gallup noted that the South American country is an increasingly important node in global cocaine trafficking. Gang violence and homicides have spiked as a result, with Ecuador’s murder rate reaching nearly 50 per 100,000 residents in 2023.But the murder rate has dropped 16% since then.

Ray said the driving factors in making people feel safe is confidence in their local police and satisfaction with where they live.“So, if you can go to Washington, D.C., which is where I grew up, the homicide tends to concentrate in one part of the city,” he said. “And even in that part, there are different blocks that are safe relative to unsafe. And other parts of Washington, D.C., have almost no homicides.”“My answer to that would be no,” he said. “I think I travel regularly.

