Global Markets Update: Intel Merger Rumors, Boeing Strike Impacts Economy

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2024.This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe. Whether talks proceeded or what possible deal terms would be are unclear, according to a source.

The freight company's seen as a bellwether for the economy. The higher overall demand is, the more shipping services are required. Hence, when FedEx misses revenue estimates, one possible conclusion's that the economy's not doing as hot as expected.Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar noted the current easing cycle echoes that of 2001 and 2007, when the Fed's first cut was also half a percentage point.

"On average, it takes 10 quarters after rate liftoff for a downturn to commence. This is the 10th quarter. And given the size of the rate hikes, and the Fed's balance sheet drawdown, joblessness could reach 6%," wrote Lazar. In terms of financial markets, financial firm BTIG sees a possible pullback. But it's optimistic "the weakness likely to be more moderate than we initially thought," noted chief market technician Jonathan Krinsky.eked out a 0.09% increase for a new closing high. All three indexes also ended the week in the green.

Last week's burst of euphoria was mostly driven by anticipation and celebration of the Fed's rate cut. Markets this week will look at the, like the preliminary measure of PMI, consumer confidence and PCE report. They'll give more clues on whether the cut was really aGet the CNBC Daily Open report in your inbox every morning and keep up to date with the markets wherever you are.

Intel Merger Boeing Strike Interest Rates Economy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Intel soars on plan to establish Intel Foundry as an independent unit, AWS pactIntel soars on plan to establish Intel Foundry as an independent unit, AWS pact

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

The Downfall of Two Tech Giants: Boeing and IntelThis article examines the dramatic decline of two once-mighty corporations, Boeing and Intel. It analyzes the mismanagement that led to their current struggles, highlighting specific errors in judgment and contrasting their paths to recovery.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Judge Who Overturned Huge Boeing Verdict Admits He Was Trading Boeing Stock at the TimeScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ ‘Die With a Smile’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Global ChartsThe song ascends to the top of both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ ‘Die With a Smile’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global ChartsThe song holds atop both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Breakup Rumors, ExplainedTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not on the verge of a breakup, whether manufactured for publicity or not.

Source: glamour_fashion - 🏆 119. / 63 Read more »