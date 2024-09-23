Glass Antennas Turn Windows Into 5G Base Stations

5G networks employ spectrum consisting of higher frequencies than 4G and this poses a little problem. If there's one thing that you might have noticed from our years of covering 5G, the higher the frequencies, the shorter the wavelengths. That is why low-band airwaves are preferred for national 5G networks since they can cover more ground, albeit with a slower data speed.

Shota Ochiai, a marketing manager at glass manufacturer AGC, said that the glass antenna is"the world’s first antenna that turns a window into a base station that can be attached to a building window inside and turn the outdoors into a service area without spoiling the cityscape or the exterior appearance of the building." In other words, a 5G base station can be replaced by a window that is part of a building.

AGC says that the antenna is optimized for use with signals in the 3.7GHz through 4.5GHz range. That almost perfectly dovetails with the 3.7GHz-4.2GHz range of the C-band mid-band spectrum favored by Should the technology become widely used, it should be able to improve 5G coverage mostly in urban areas where it isn't easy to find locations to place base stations. In addition, using the WAVEANTENNA makes it easier for the proper installation height to be used.

